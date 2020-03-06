Coronvirus: Parents at school closed for deep clean test positive for COVID-19

The headteacher of a borough school closed amid the coronavirus outbreak has confirmed two parents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Garrett Hall Primary School in Tyldesley was shut on Thursday and Friday after a family had direct contact with two people with the illness.

A child was kept away from the school on Wednesday as a precaution and the decision was made to close it for the rest of the week for a "specialist deep clean".

In an update sent to parents on Friday, headteacher Tracy Beaty said: "I can now confirm that both parents are confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus. Both of their children are showing no signs of any symptoms related to the virus and are continuing to self-isolate for 14 days.

"I have been in contact with Public Health England, Public Health Wigan and the DFE. The advice given is that we do not need to take any further action other than that taken already. If the current situation changes and there are further confirmed cases within our school community, I will seek additional advice."

She said the school would reopen on Monday and a residential trip next week would go ahead as planned.

The update came as it was confirmed that a third person in the borough had tested positive for coronavirus, following yesterday's announcement that two people were infected.

Prof Kate Ardern, director of public health at Wigan Council, told Wigan Today this afternoon that the council was working closely with partners and all schools had been contacted.

She said: "We are working closely with schools. We have written to all the headteachers reminding them about the guidance that's available and support from Public Health England and the Department for Education."

