Coronavirus: GP surgery temporarily shut after patient attended with Covid-19 symptoms

A GP practice closed temporarily yesterday after a patient attended with symptoms similar to coronavirus.

The Wigan Road Surgery of Leigh Family Practice was shut to patients as a precautionary measure for 20 minutes on Wednesday.

A deep clean of the area where the patient had been was carried out, before the surgery reopened.

As the patient had been in contact with someone who had recently travelled to mainland Europe, NHS 111 advised them to self-isolate.

Practice manager Amanda Geary said: “Our premises closed temporarily as a precautionary measure for a small amount of time but now is fully open.

“We would remind patients that if they suspect they may have coronavirus and have symptoms that they should not attend the practice, but look at NHS 111 web pages for advice.”