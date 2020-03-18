Coronavirus: Families told to self-isolate as member of school community has Covid-19

A borough school is closing its doors and telling all families to self-isolate for 14 days after a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Westleigh Methodist Primary School has shut immediately after someone with coronavirus visited earlier this week.

A statement said: "We have just been told that a member of our community has a confirmed case of Covid-19. This person was in our school for a short period of time at the start of the week and, as a result, Public Health England has advised that we close with immediate effect for 14 days. This means that we are now effectively closed for the Easter holidays.

"Public Health England has also advised that all families in our school should now self-isolate for a period of 14 days too.

"While we appreciate that you may be alarmed at this news, it is important that we remain calm and continue to support one another. Any member of your household is asked to follow guidance regarding self-isolation for the next 14 days. If anyone presents the most common symptoms of coronavirus then please follow the guidance set by Public Health England. These symptoms are a recent onset of a new continuous cough and/or a high temperature."

The statement said parents would be contacted before the start of the next school term with an update.

It is one of several schools in the borough to shuts its doors due to the outbreak, with Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, Golborne Community Primary School and Golborne All Saints Primary School all announcing closures yesterday.

There has been a partial closure at The Deanery High School in Wigan due to staff sickness and shortages of toilet rolls, soaps and hand sanitisers.

