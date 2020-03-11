Coronavirus: Drive-through service will test borough patients for Covid-19

Hospital bosses have opened a drive-through facility to test borough residents suspected of having coronavirus.

So far, patients thought to have Covid-19 have been tested at hospitals in the area.

But now they will instead be given an appointment to attend a drive-through service at Leigh Infirmary.

They will not enter the building - preventing the spread of the illness - but will instead be tested outside by specially trained nurses.

A spokesman for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust said: “The NHS in Wigan is establishing a new drive-through service on the premises for testing people who may have coronavirus at Leigh Infirmary.

“People will only drive to the testing facility if they have been given an appointment, following a telephone assessment by NHS 111. It is not a drop-in centre and only those who meet the nationally agreed criteria for a suspected case will be asked to attend and given an appointment for their test. Only referred cases will be tested.

“Those referred to the centre for swabbing will arrive in their own car and will not enter the building. They will be swabbed outside by specially trained nurses.

“This service is being provided by nursing staff from Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust. We are doing this to minimise the impact of testing on local hospitals, which is where cases have been tested in recent weeks

“If you have any concerns about your own health in relation to coronavirus, please follow the national guidance provided by NHSE.”

A similar facility has already been set up in Bolton as health chiefs battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Three people in the Wigan borough have tested positive for Covid-19 and three schools were closed for deep cleaning.