Coronavirus: Borough's hospitals limit visits for patients

Hospital bosses in the borough have urged people to limit visiting and find other ways to stay in touch with patients during the coronavirus outbreak.



New guidance for visitors has been shared by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Wigan Infirmary, Leigh Infirmary and Wrightington Hospital.

Wigan Infirmary

It states: "We are asking the public to limit visiting and to consider other ways of keeping in touch, like phone calls. Visitors must be immediate family members or carers."

The guidance lists certain people who should not visit any health services, whether as an inpatient, for diagnostics or as an outpatient.

These are people who are unwell, especially if they have a high temperature or a new, persistent cough, and those who are vulnerable due to their medication, chronic illness or being over 70.

Patients will be limited to one visitor, unless they are receiving end-of-life care, the visitor needs to be accompanied or it is the partner and birthing partner accompanying a woman in labour.

The guidance continues: "No children under 12 should be visiting without the ward sister or charge nurse's prior permission.

"Hospitals and other health and care settings will restrict visiting to one hour per day at designated visiting times.

"Slightly different rules apply to paediatrics and neonates - two visitors are allowed and this may include a child under 12.

"We ask for the public's help in respecting these rules."