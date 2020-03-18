Coronavirus: Borough MP welcomes Government's £330bn loan package for struggling businesses

A borough MP says people across his constituency are being given reassurance in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak as the government sets out a £330 billion package of loans and guarantees to support businesses.

The measure is part of the Government’s ongoing response to Covid-19 to help support the economy.

Leigh MP James Grundy. Image: Parliament UK

James Grundy, the MP for Leigh said: “We need to get behind business during this difficult times, so I am pleased that these measures have been put in place to support them.”

As well as business support, Mr Grundy said it’s vital that people are made aware of the Government’s health message, which is designed to save lives and minimise suffering.

He said: “Healthwise, it’s so important that people stop non-essential contact with others and all unnecessary travel. This advice is particularly important for people over 70, for pregnant women and for those with some health conditions.

“As the Prime Minister said, combating this virus will require a huge national effort. We must do all we can to save lives, protect the NHS and keep the most vulnerable people in our society safe.”

As part of the measures the Government has advised that people should work from home where they possibly can, and avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other social venues, such as gathering with families and friends outside their own home.

If they find they have a high temperature or a new and continuous cough, then they should stay at home for fourteen days.

That means that if possible, you should not go out even to buy food or essentials, other than for exercise, and in that case at a safe distance from others. If necessary, you should ask for help from others for your daily necessities. And if that is not possible, then you should do what you can to limit your social contact when you leave the house to get supplies.

Mr Grundy said: “It’s vital that people carry on taking certain measures, such as hand washing. The advice from the NHS is that wash your hands with soap and water often, for at least 20 seconds and if you are out and soap and water is not available use hand sanitiser gel.

“You should also always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze. Simple advice, but advice which can save lives.

“I know these are difficult times and everyone is worried, but I would like to reassure people here in Leigh that the Government is doing everything it can to keep everyone healthy and financially secure.”