Biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases in Lancashire yet

Official figures show that 24 more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Lancashire.

It brings the number of cases recorded in the area up to 102, as the Chancellor revealed a financial support package for self-employed workers impacted by the coronavirus.

Public Health England figures show that 102 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by yesterday (March 26) in Lancashire, up from 78 the same time the day before. A week before, there were 24 cases.

They were among the 837 cases recorded across the North West, a figure which rose by 134 over the 24-hour period.

Across the UK, 11,658 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday, up from 9,529 at the same point on Wednesday, Department of Health and Social Care figures show.

In total, 104,866 people had been tested, and 578 had died.

Rishi Sunak yesterday announced that self-employed workers will be able to claim support worth 80 per cent of their average monthly profits, in a “unprecedented” move to cover the impact of coronavirus.

The Chancellor said the move – worth up to a maximum of £2,500 a month – would cover 95 per cent of self-employed workers.

It comes after the Government came under sustained pressure over its initial package of financial support, which only covered employees.

Mr Sunak said: “To support those who work for themselves, today I am announcing a new self-employed income support scheme.

“The Government will pay self-employed people who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus a taxable grant worth 80 per cent of their average monthly profits over the last three years, up to £2,500 a month.”

The Chancellor said the scheme will be available “no later” than the beginning of June.

Meanwhile, the royal family and the Prime Minister were among those who joined in a round of applause for the NHS staff battling the pandemic.

People all over the UK flocked to their balconies and doorsteps to clap and cheer, while vehicles sounded their horns at 8pm on Thursday evening as a gesture of thanks to frontline healthcare heroes.

In other developments:

Criminals who deliberately cough at police officers while claiming to have coronavirus could face up to two years in jail, the country’s top prosecutor has warned

The Home Office warned that people who continue to flout coronavirus lockdown rules will be breaking the law and could be arrested by police

Billionaire entrepreneur Sir James Dyson said the Government had ordered 10,000 ventilators from his company

Number 10 indicated that additional coronavirus field hospitals are being considered around the UK and 500 of the additional 4,000 beds created in the NHS Nightingale Hospital being set up in London’s ExCeL centre will be available for use next week

The Government raised the target for volunteers to help vulnerable people through the coronavirus crisis to 750,000 after almost 650,000 members of the public signed up to help the NHS