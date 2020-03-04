Adrenaline pens for severe allergic reactions in children are recalled

Patients or carers who carry auto-injector pens for the emergency treatment of severe, acute allergic reactions in children may need to switch brands.



Recall action is being taken due to reports of difficulty in activating Emerade pens, meaning a dose of adrenaline cannot be delivered to someone suffering from anaphylaxis.

People with in-date Emerade 150 microgram auto-injector pens are being urged to return them to a pharmacy once they have obtained a prescription for, and been supplied with, an alternative brand, such as EpiPen or Jext.

They must ensure they know how to use the replacement pen, with help available from the doctor, pharmacist or nurse, as well as instructions in the pack and on the manufacturer's website.

The defect also affects the 300 and 500 microgram strengths of Emerade adrenaline pens, which will be recalled when sufficient supplies of alternative brands are available.

Patients who have in-date Emerade pens of these other strengths should keep them until the expiry date, with data showing the majority of the pens will still activate. People are reminded to follow existing advice to carry two pens with them at all times.

Exposure to high temperature may increase the risk of pen failure. Emerade pens should not be exposed to temperatures above 25°C, such as being placed near to a radiator or fire. If travelling to a hot climate, patients should visit their doctor to obtain a prescription for an alternative brand of adrenaline pen.

If an Emerade pen does need to be used, it should be pressed very firmly against the thigh. If this does not result in activation, the patient should immediately use their second pen.

More detailed information for patients is available on the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency's website.