A temporary mortuary facility has opened in Trafford

As part of contingencies in Greater Manchester to help manage the outbreak of the coronavirus, public services have been considering ways to support burial services at this difficult time.



As such, an additional temporary mortuary in Trafford Park has now opened to provide extra capacity.



The facility, to be staffed by specially-trained GMP staff and officers, will ensure that those who have sadly passed away continue to be treated with dignity and respect.

Coronavirus

Assistant Chief Constable for Greater Manchester Police, Nick Bailey, said: “Unfortunately, in these unprecedented times, it has been necessary to prepare for an additional temporary place of rest for Greater Manchester.

“I would like to thank all our partner agencies for their assistance and support in helping us open this site at such short notice.

“We sought volunteers from both police staff and officers to operate the facility, and their response has been humbling.

“In less than 24 hours we received enough volunteers to put us in a position to open this vital facility.

“I would like to personally thank all those who have volunteered. You are a credit to the force. It will be of great comfort to the bereaved that your dedication in helping staff this site will allow us to continue treating those who have sadly passed away with the dignity and respect they deserve.”