Wigan students receive their GCSE results

Thousands of Wigan teenagers were today opening envelopes and receiving messages telling them how they have fared in their GCSEs.



Youngsters have been facing tough new challenges in the exam stakes of late with the gradual introduction of tougher courses, many completely reliant on the final papers sat in May and June.

Around one in five GCSE entries are expected to score one of the three top grades this year, but just a tiny fraction of teenagers is likely to walk away with a clean sweep of 9s under the new numerical system that has seen the back of A* to E grades.

In Wigan borough, the first school to issue details of its performance was St John Fisher RCc High at Beech Hill, announcing that pupils had achieved better results than in previous years.

A number of pupils were rewarded with grade 9s, putting them with the highest performing pupils across the country.

Headteacher Alison Rigby said: “I am delighted for our pupils who have done so well and grateful to our parents who have supported us and them.

“I feel our results are heading in the right direction and I look forward to working with our experienced and committed staff to make further improvements over the coming years.

“These results are a credit to the staff and the pupils who have worked really hard this year.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson wished students "all the very best" saying results day "marks the culmination of years of hard work".

Last year, one in five UK entries (20.5 per cent) picked up at least a 7 or an A grade, roughly in line with previous years, and is likely that a similar proportion of entries will achieve this level this summer.

Around two thirds (66.9 per cent) of UK entries were awarded at least grade 4, or C, last summer, according to data published by the Joint Council for Qualifications.

Separate figures, published by exams regulator Ofqual, showed that just 732 16-year-olds in England taking at least seven new GCSEs scored straight 9s - the highest grade available under the new system - in all subjects.

This is just a tiny fraction (0.1 per cent) of the more than half a million teenagers in England who take GCSEs.

Philip Nye, researcher at Education Datalab said the numbers getting straight grade 9s "might go up a little bit because there are more subjects in the 9-1 system, but it is very difficult to say what will happen."

Of those who got a clean sweep last year, 62 per cent were female and 38 per cent male.

Under England's exams overhaul, GCSEs have been toughened up, with less coursework, and exams at the end of the two-year courses, rather than throughout.

Traditional A*-G grades have been scrapped and replaced with a 9-1 system, with 9 the highest result.

A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a 7 broadly equivalent to an A.

Most students receiving GCSE results this summer will get numerical grades for all their subjects as almost all courses have now moved over to the new system.

A total of 25 subjects will be awarded new grades for the first time this year.

GCSE courses are also taken by students in Wales and Northern Ireland where there have been separate exam reforms.

Mr Williamson said: "Today is a proud day for students, teachers and parents up and down the country, and I wish them all the very best for their results.

"It should also be an exciting day. It's a day that marks the culmination of years of hard work and opens doors that can create life-changing opportunities."

Ahead of results day, school leaders raised concerns that the new GCSE courses are "demoralising" for lower-achieving students, headteachers have warned.

A poll by the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) of 554 members in England found that eight in 10 believe the reformed courses are having a detrimental effect on struggling students.

Geoff Barton, ASCL general secretary, said: "The findings of this survey reflect widespread concern that reformed GCSEs have sacrificed the interests of the most vulnerable students for the supposed benefits of raising the bar for the most able students."

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: "Exams are an essential part of ensuring that young people have acquired the knowledge and skills they need, but should never be at the expense of a young person's wellbeing."

* Wigan and Leigh schools which would like to feature in the Wigan Observer and Wigan Post, as far as individual pupils' performance is concerned as well as supplying statistics of the school's 2019 GCSE performance can email newsroom.wigan@jpimedia.co.uk