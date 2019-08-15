Wigan students receive their A-level results

Thousands of Wigan teenagers have been discovering whether two years of hard work have paid off.

Thursday morning has seen students at the borough's five sixth form centres opening envelopes or finding out online how they have fared in their A-levels.

And early signs are that they have done very well.

At Orrell St John Rigby College' "class of 2019" have surpassed the achievements of previous years’ students with nearly 60 per cent of grades achieved being high grades (A*-B or equivalent).

The pass rate for Advanced Level courses has risen this year and has been above 98 per cent for five consecutive years.

Bosses say these grades give further cause for celebration in what continues to be the most successful period in the college’s history.

Principal, Peter McGhee said: “Our students work extremely hard to become the best that they can possibly be and are supported in doing this by staff who remain tireless in their efforts.

"This hard work and dedication has culminated in another day of celebration for our students, their families and our staff.

"These are excellent results from a wonderful group of young people who have much to contribute in the fields to which they are progressing.

"The main contributory factors to our students’ successes are the academic and pastoral care that they receive and the extra time that our staff spend with them outside of ‘normal’ lessons.

"We provide extra time for study and additional support and we also invest time in their future planning and employment skills through our Elective Programme within which students learn more about chosen career pathways from employers and through project work.

"It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these young people and I wish them well in their future careers and the opportunities that they have now created for themselves.”

Nationally fewer students have been accepted on to UK degree courses this year, Ucas figures show.

In total, 408,960 people, from the UK and overseas, have had places confirmed, down one per cent on the same point last year, according to data published by the university admissions service.

Among UK students alone, 348,890 applicants have been accepted, also a one per cent fall compared to 2018.

A record 33,630 international students - those from outside the EU - have found places, Ucas said, adding that this has been driven by a 32 per cent rise in accepted applicants from China.

And there has been a small increase in the number of EU students accepted on to UK degree courses, with 26,440 confirmed so far.

But the number of UK 18-year-olds taking up places has fallen by just under one per cent to 199,370. This comes amid a 1.9% drop in the population of this age group in the UK.