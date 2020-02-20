Wigan and Leigh College named as one of the country's best employers

Wigan and Leigh College has been named in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For 2020.

The college, the third largest public sector employer in the borough, received the accolade from Best Companies, the specialists whose recognition programme is the standard for workplace engagement.

Vice-principal Louise Brown said: “We value our staff and their contribution is extremely important to us and are delighted to be included in the Top 100 list.

“This is great recognition of our strong staff community and reinforces our vision of excellence.”

Accreditation was achieved through its Best Companies Index score as a result of a successful survey response, which measures how engaged people are at work and how they feel about their employer.

Jonathan Austin, CEO and founder of Best Companies, said: “I would like to congratulate Wigan and Leigh College on your achievement

“Best Companies have been producing the accreditation standard since 2006 to acknowledge excellence in the workplace.

“Organisations like Wigan and Leigh College have continued to focus on their employees and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that this is a best company to work for.”