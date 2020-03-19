University open in coronavirus crisis

Lancaster University will not be shutting its doors despite the coronavirus crisis.

The university has already stopped all face-face classes but say campus facilities will remain open for students who want to access them.

This will include the library,the Learning Zone and The Base.

Many staff are now working from home, but are on hand to help online.

The university now plans to extend remote and alternative learning until the end of the summer term in June .

"A statement issued this afternoon said: "Subject to any change in government policy it is our intention that the university will remain open during this period but that those who wish to study off campus during this period will be able to. Students will want to consider any continuing and outstanding obligations they may have.

"We will be providing a remote and reduced operating model for accessing services and facilities on campus. Some staff will remain on campus to provide essential services. Although most will be working from home, staff will be available and contactable remotely."

It added: " We would like to reassure students both on and off campus that we will try to address the diversity of student requirements and circumstances including difficulties with accessing the alternative provision. More information for all students (UG, PGT and PGR) will continue to be posted to our student and staff information page."