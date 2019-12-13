School shut today due to problems with boiler

A borough school has been forced to close its doors today after being left without heating and hot water.

Parents have been told they should not take pupils to Hindsford CE Primary School on Friday as it will be shut.

Those who had already taken their children to an early morning club have been asked to return to the school on Lodge Road, Hindsford, to collect them.

A post on the school's Facebook page said: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, school is without heating and hot water today. This is because of a leak in the boiler house and the boilers having to be de-activated this morning for safety reasons. Unfortunately in a situation such as this, school is not able to open.

"If your child is already at school in Wrap Around Care, staff will remain in school so that you can make arrangements to collect them. For all other children and parents, please do not make your way to school today.

"We are truly sorry for any inconvenience caused by this and kindly ask that you appreciate our need to put the safety and well-being of our children first. Any questions, please contact school."