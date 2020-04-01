School creates joyful video to keep its pupils smiling during their time off

Staff at a borough primary school have been hard at work during the lockdown... by creating a heartwarming video to keep their pupils entertained.

To the tune of Shotgun by George Ezra, staff at Westleigh St Pauls have filmed themselves lip syncing, dancing and rowing. - yes, rowing - to the hit song. There's even the odd dog and penguin in there!

Westleigh St Paul's

It is all in effort to keep their pupils and their parents feeling joyful during the nationwide lockdown, which forced the closure of all schools except for children of key workers.

The video ends with the message: "With love from Westleigh St Paul's Primary School. #stayhomestaysafe".