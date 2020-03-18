Newman students told to stay away from college for a month as Coronvirus precautions take affect.

First year students at Preston's Cardinal Newman College have been told not to return to the campus for nearly a month.

In a statement today bosses the Lark Hill college asked the year 12 students not to come into lessons but to work online from tomorrow until April 30. But that date is just provisional at the moment.

They say the aim is to ensure that staff can spend more time helping those preparing for their upcoming A Levels and other public exams.

The statement says: "The intention is to provide staff with more time planning with year 13 students to prepare for online learning in their examination year and to reduce the number of people on the college site.

"The college will continue to follow its current timetable and online learning for Year 12 will begin on Monday March 23".

Earlier this week the college was forced to cancel some lessons due to staff shortages as a result of self-isolation.