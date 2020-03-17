Coronavirus: Two more borough schools shut as staff fall ill

Two schools have closed their doors after members of staff displayed symptoms of coronavirus.



Golborne Community Primary School will be shut "until further notice" while All Saints Catholic Primary School in Golborne is closing for the rest of the week.

Wendy Hughes, headteacher of All Saints Primary, said on Facebook: "Thank you for your ongoing patience and support in what is an ongoing, national issue. At All Saints we always put the health and safety of our students and community at the heart of everything we do.

"As a precaution we have had to send two members of staff home due to mild symptoms and other staff who are within the vulnerable group. Therefore, it is with great sadness that together with the Chair of Governors, we have made the decision to close school today and for the rest of the week.

"I will be in touch as soon as I have any further clarification from Public Health England and Wigan LA on next steps."

In a letter to parents, Golborne Community Primary's headteacher Andy Hunt said: "Sadly today we have made the decision to close our school. This is due to a member of staff displaying symptoms, which was listed in our school guidance (the member has currently left the school building)."

Golborne Community Primary School has closed

The closures came on the same day Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley was closed for a deep clean after finding that "at least one of its students" was suspected of having contracted the virus.



Read more: Coronavirus: Borough school CLOSED until next week after suspected Covid-19 case