Borough teacher stars in national TV advert to inspire new recruits

A high school teacher from the borough is the star of a new national TV advert that aims to inspire people to consider teaching as a career.



Addison Brown, who teaches science at Bedford High School in Leigh, is the face of the “Every Lesson Shapes a Life” campaign which has been put together by the Department of Education as part of the Government’s recruitment drive.

The advert, which aired for the first time this week, is a portrait of a single day in the life of a teacher. Following Mr Brown into the classroom, it celebrates the energy and care that he pours into his job every day, and the real impact this has on students’ learning and their lives.

Mr Brown, a former member of the GB water-polo team, decided to train to teach following a successful sports career that saw him travel the world to compete in tournaments - a dynamism he now brings to the classroom and life as a teacher.

Mr Brown said: “The filming was a really enjoyable experience, completely different to anything I’ve done before. I’m proud to be involved in this campaign, it truly captures my experience in teaching so far. As the advert shows, life as a teacher is incredibly varied and keeps you on your toes, with lots of opportunities to be creative.

“Like many jobs, teaching comes with its challenges but having a positive influence on students and seeing them succeed makes it a hugely rewarding career and motivates us every day.”

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a National Leader of Education, said: “This film captures a single day in the life of one dedicated and inspiring individual whose enjoyment of the profession is palpable.

“It celebrates the variety and creativity of being a teacher and we hope it strikes a chord with people searching for a rewarding and worthwhile career. There are thousands of fantastic teachers helping to shape the next generation - and you could be one of them.

“I would encourage anyone with the passion and potential to teach to visit the Get Into Teaching website to find out more about the career and the support available.”

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said: “Teaching is a rewarding career and Addison is an example of how a teacher can inspire and shape the lives of their pupils.

“There’s never been a better time to become a teacher – this year we have announced a 2.75% pay rise for teachers, alongside outlining plans for starting salaries to rise to £30,000 by 2022-23. I would urge anyone interested in a career where they can have a real impact on the lives of children to consider joining the thousands of dedicated teachers working in our classrooms.”

The Get Into Teaching team has experienced advisers available to give free support and advice. For more information about teaching as a career and to register your interest visit getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get Into Teaching line on 0800 389 2500.

