Wigan's latest food hygiene ratings revealed

Health inspectors have dished out top marks to more than half of Wigan eateries in their latest round-up of hygiene inspections.

Surprise visits were made to 91 food-serving establishments across the borough in May, and 57 per cent – or 52 of the 91 restaurants – earned the highest score of five stars.

Mr Pizza, in Chapel Street, Leigh, earned top marks just two months after being deemed a two-star takeaway by inspectors.

Pemberton Fish Bar was another business to turn its fortunes around, also earning a five after scoring just one in March.

It joined top scoring venues like Hideout, in Queen Street, Wigan.

The second highest rating of four was given to 20 establishments, while 11 scores of three were also handed out.

A trio of venues earned a lowly score of two, while five achieved the second lowest score of 0ne, including St John Rigby College’s catering service.

No eateries were given the dreaded zero rating in the latest round of inspections.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.

Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of July 2019:

FIVE

Aldi, King Street, Leigh

Applewood Farm Pub Restaurant, Astley Park Way, Worsley

Aquasnax Sandwich Bar, Coal Pit Lane, Atherton

Atherleigh Park (ward kitchens), Atherleigh Way, Leigh

B&M Stores, Worthington Way, Wigan

Bay Horse, 49-53 Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Bridgewater Care Centre, Queen Street, Golborne

Brooklands Day Nursery, Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Bumble Bee-Stro - St Annes’s CE Primary School, Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground

Caffe Nero, 15 Standishgate, Wigan

Canine Companions Cafe/Snack Bar, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan

Central Fusion Ltd, Antler Court, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Co-op, 235 Church Lane, Lowton

Co-operative Group, 73 Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Courtyard Cafe, Jaxons Court, Hallgate

Crispin Arms, Birkett Bank, Wigan

Elderflower Kitchen Co, Ribbesford Road, Wigan

Forbes on the Lane, Wigan Lane, Wigan

Galloways, Market Place, Wigan

George VI, Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton

Give Peas a Chance, Private address

Harrisons of Atherton, Colliery Lane, Atherton

Heron Frozen Foods, Market Street, Atherton

Heron Frozen Foods, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Hideout, Queen Street, Wigan

Home Bargains, The Galleries, Wigan

Hourigan House, Myrtle Avenue, Leigh

Ince CE Primary School, Charles Street, Ince

Izzy’s Tearoom, Ladies Lane, Hindley

Jackbits, Warrington Road, Leigh

Leigh Arms, King Street, Leigh

Leigh Tandoori, Twist Lane, Leigh

Londis, Sale Lane, Tyldesley

Manor Pharmacy, Frog Lane, Wigan

McColls, Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan

McDonalds, Bradshawgate, Leigh

Mellors Catering - Dean Trust Wigan, Greenhey, Orrell

MetroFresh St Thomas Ce J & I (Ncb), Hodnet Drive, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Millie’s Cookies, Grand Arcade, Millgate

Mr Pizza, Chapel Street, Leigh

Pemberton Fish Bar, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Quality Save, Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Rumble Tums Food, Frog Lane, Wigan

Sarah’s Little Cakery, Private address

St Johns C of E Playgroup, Church Street, Orrell

Standish Under Fives, Kenyon Road, Standish

The Berkeley, Wallgate, Wigan

The Brick Food Works, Hodson Street, Wigan

The Farm Yards Tearooms, Stone Cross Lane, South Lowton

Two Left Feet Tap & Brewery, School Lane, Haigh

Wigan & Leigh College Catering Services, Wigan College, Wigan

Yates Greer, Union Street, Leigh

FOUR

ABC Private Day Nursery, Orrell Road, Orrell

Aspens Services ay Bedford High School, Manchester Roadm Leigh

Bethal Toddlers, Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Golden City, Moor Road, Orrell

Hybrid Kitchen, Cricket Street, Wigan

Lou’s Diner, New Market Street, Wigan

Marsh Green Fish & Chips, Marsh Green

Muffin Man, Gathurst Lane, Shevington

Pound Bakery, Bradshawgate, Leigh

Premier Convenience Store, Warrington Road, Abram

Rainbow Day Nursery, Bridge Street, Golborne

RMS Chimney Sweet Rolls, Spring Street, Wigan

Subway, Wallgate, Wigan

The Archer, Manchester Road, Astley

The Coffee Bean, New Market Street, Wigan

The Pantry, Water Street, Atherton

The Shamrock, Preston Road, Standish

Toronto Pizza, Warrington Road, Ince

Wen Menu, Wallgate, Wigan

Wheatsheaf, Miles Lane, Shevington

THREE

Aspects of Care, Chapel Street, Pemberton

Best Local, Firs Lane, Leigh

Costcutter, Holt Street, Leigh

Green Cardamom, Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

I B Local, Wigan Road, Leigh

Planet Pizza, Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan

Plough & Harrow, Broad O’ Th’ Lane, Shevington

St Judes Parish Centre, Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes

Subway, Standishgate, Swinley

The Food Company, Orrell Road, Orrell

Wigan SCC, School Lane, Wigan

TWO

Bee Shop, Market Street,

Atherton

Mings Express Chinese Takeaway,

High Street, Golborne

Spice Lounge Seasonings, Clayton Street, Wigan

ONE

Aramark at St John Rigby College, Gathurst Road, Orrell

Bad Boys, Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Canadian Pizza, Whelley,

Wigan

Cinnamon Indian Cuisine, Preston Road, Standish

Q8 Sports Bar & Gril, Powell Street, Swinley