Site manager does the award double for his work in Wigan

A senior site manager is the proud recipient of his second National House Building Council Pride in the Job award for his work in Wigan.

Bellway Homes’ Tony Charnock did the double for site management at his current development, Pocket Green in Lowton.

The scheme recognises the industry’s top performers and recipients must score highly in quality of workmanship, technical expertise, health and safety and leadership.

Tony, a local man himself, said: “It is great to be recognised for doing a good job and I am delighted to receive my second award. It is testament to the ongoing hard work and continued commitment of the team at Pocket Green.”