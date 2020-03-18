Plans approved to turn former borough pub into flats

Plans to turn a one-time Wigan pub into more than 20 flats have been given the go-ahead by the town hall.

Wigan Council’s planning committee approved proposals to transform the former Red Cat in Leigh Road, Hindley Green, into an apartment complex.

The former Red Cat pub. Image: Google

Situated close to the junction of Smiths Lane and Leigh Road, the large former public house is slightly set back from the road and the property was converted from a pub into a single house in 2015, to provide living accommodation for the former publican.

Now that the green light has been given for the development, the building will be converted to accommodate nine one-bedroom apartments, while a new three-storey building will be erected to the rear of providing a further 12 apartments, which will be six one-bed and six two-bed living spaces.

The apartments will be a mix of for sale/to rent on the open market. A total of 20 parking spaces will also be built.

The premises lie close to a large development, which has first phase planning permission for around 1,800 houses and several commercial properties, which will be called North Leigh Park once completed.

The planning application was met with backlash from a handful of neighbours.

“I seriously object to this plan.

“We have been inundated with new housing in this area which has affected our enjoyment of our environment,” one resident wrote, adding: “The traffic past our house is never ending, the noise and vibrations this creates is damaging our health and property.

“The proposed site is so close to a dangerous road junction and on top of a bus stop.

“The fear is that the flats will be a magnet for anti-social behaviour young people and possibly social housing as seen at the flats near to the Tamar public house.

“This small area is already saturated with housing and 22 more flats with all that entails, eg cars and noise cannot be overlooked.

“We on Smiths Lane have been subjected to years of heavy lorries firstly moving the spoil heaps from the Plank Lane pit and recently with the large estate that sprang up following the sale of farm land.

“The issue of parking on and around Smiths Lane and the junction with Wigan Road needs closer inspection as does the problem with both speeding drivers, HGVs passing 24/7 and the emergency services using this route as a rat run with blues and twos blaring.

“We do not need more housing units around here thank you very much we have enough.”