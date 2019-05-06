Latest food hygiene ratings revealed

Health inspectors have dished out a bumper crop of top marks to Wigan’s eateries in the most recent round of food hygiene ratings.
Inspectors visited 122 food serving establishments across the borough in March, checking everything from food cleanliness to staff knowledge of health and safety routines. And more than half of the venues inspected were awarded ratings of ‘Very Good’ or ‘Good’.
The highest score of Five went to 55 businesses (45 per cent) while 21 received the second highest score of Four.
A further 22 eateries earned a “generally satisfactory” rating of Three, while 10 were deemed to require improvement with their scores of Two.
There were 13 establishments given a One rating, while Sunny House Chinese takeaway in Leigh was the sole recipient of a dreaded Zero.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two. Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.
Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2019:
FIVE
A & L Bakes, Private address
ACT Food Bank (Ashton Churches Together), Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Afternoon Tea at Edengarth, Private address
Alexandra Grange And Court, Howard Street, Pemberton
Arrangements by Alex, Private address
Bargain Booze t/a Star Supermarket, 132-134 Leigh Road, Leigh
Brewery Inn, 25 Brewery Lane, Leigh
Brunch, Warrington Road, Ince
Cakeo Willis, Private address
Community Cafe, Dorset Road, Atherton
Enterprise Brands Ltd, Appleton Street, Newtown
Fundamental Supplies Ltd, Bradley Hall Lane, Standish
Good Fortune, 235 Church Lane, Lowton
Halfway House, 419 Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Hare & Hounds, 1 Golborne Road, Lowton
Healthy Food Direct - HFD Wigan, Private address
Hilton Park, 162-164 Leigh Road, Leigh
Hollands Catering, Private address
Holy Family Out of School Club, Kendal Road, Worsley
Homeless Support Project, 19-23 Charles Street, Leigh
I Care, Rosebridge Way, Ince
Ince Rose Bridge Sports & Community Club, Pinfold Street, Ince
Lakeside Nursing Home, Chorley Road, Standish
Lavender and Honey Bakery, Private address
Leigh Sports Village Company, Sale Way
Mabel & Me, Private address
Manchester Road Cafe & Sandwich Bar, 416 Manchester Road, Leigh
MetroFresh Our Lady Immaculate Primary School, Downall Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
MetroFresh St Davids Ce J & I (Ncb), Copperas Lane, Haigh
Mr Spuds, St Helens Road, Leigh
Mumbai Kitchen, 109 Railway Road, Leigh
Munchie’s, 162 Holden Road, Leigh
N & T News, 4a Leigh Road, Leigh
Ninja Warrior UK Wigan, Stadium Way, Wigan
Orian Solutions Ltd at Leigh St Marys CE Primary School, Walmesley Road, Leigh
Orian Solutions Ltd at Westleigh Methodist Primary School, Westleigh Lane, Leigh
Pickup a Pizza, Private address
Quality Fayre, 7 Fleet Street, Wigan
R & K Catering NWOS Alliance Healthcare, Green Fold Way, Leigh
Rach’s Sticky Jam Pot, 137 Abbey Lane, Leigh
Rosebridge Court Care Home - HC-One, 191 Darby Lane, Hindley
Rowlies, 13 Hope Carr Road, Siddow Common
Spar, 240 Warrington Road, Wigan
Star Convenience, 59 Railway Road, Leigh
The Allotment, Private address
The Coven, Crawford Street, Wigan
The Food Hut, 290a St Helens Road, Leigh
The Little Green Platter Company, Private address
The Magical Cake Fairy, Mather Lane, Leigh
The Mount, 160 Orrell Road, Orrell
The Spinney, Everest Road, Atherton
Toscana Mediterranean Restaurant, 197 Atherton Road, Hindley
Westleigh Lodge Care Home - HC-One, Nel Pan Lane, Leigh
Wigan Subscription Bowling Green Ltd, Park Crescent West, Wigan
Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh Health Services, The Avenue, Leigh
FOUR
Bedford Methodist Church, Breaston Avenue, Leigh
Bee Shop, Private address
Bobbys Food and Wines, 30 Worsley Green, Wigan
Caterlink Hindley High School, Mornington Road, Hindley
Cornerhouse Cafe, 35 Market Street, Atherton
Fur Clemt Cafe Stubshaw Cross, Bolton Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Gidlow Convenience Store, 52-54 Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Gidlow Plaice, 427 Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Higher Fold Community Centre, Stirling Close, Leigh
Jigsaw Sandwich Bar, 121 Market Street, Atherton
Madinah Private Day Nursery, Plank Lane, Leigh
Mando’s Grill, 34 Warrington Road, Platt Bridge
Marie’s Takeaway Ltd, 180-182 Atherton Road, Hindley
Market Kitchen, 1 Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Orrell St James ARLFC, Bankes Avenue, Orrell
Powerbeck Gym, 217c Wigan Road, Leigh
Pumpkin Cafe Shop, Wallgate, Wigan
Rayan, 89 Belle Green Lane, Ince
St Michael & All Angels P.P.C (Church Hall), Shaw Street, Wigan
Tasty Hub, 69 Warwick Road, Atherton
The Bridge at Leigh (Leigh Caring Kitchen), 6 The Avenue, Leigh
THREE
Albion Ale House, 12 High Street, Standish
Barny’s Snack Bar, Bridge Street, Golborne
Boars Head @ Standish Ltd, Wigan Road, Standish
BP Marus Bridge, Warrington Road, Wigan
Coffee Break, Spinning Gate, Leigh
Costcutter (Food & Tipple Ltd), 408 Manchester Road, Astley
Crownings Afro Caribbean Food Store/Cafe, 77 Mesnes Street, Wigan
Earl Street Chippy, 32 Earl Street, Wigan
Franco’s Restaurant, 5 Rodney Street, Wigan
ISS Facility Services Education - Hawkley Hall High School, Carr Lane, Wigan
JK’s Kitchen, 77a Darlington Street East, Wigan
Lucky Star, 129 Chapel Street, Leigh
Maidens Butchers Ltd, 150 Market Street, Hindley
Mias Cafe and Sandwich Bar, 87 Manchester Road, Leigh
New Oriental, 45 Church Street, Orrell
Pit Pony Pub, 71 Low Bank Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Punch Bowl Hotel, 165 Market Street, Atherton
Sizzlers, 11 Leigh Road, Leigh
Stop Inn (Atherton) Ltd, 14 Market Place, Atherton
The Cabinet, 1 Church Street, Atherton
The Godfather, 13 Market Street, Hindley
The Lunch Box, 9 Silk Street, Leigh
TWO
Asha Indian Takeaway, 160 Holden Road, Leigh
Aspull Rugby Union Football Club, 2 Moorland Villas Woods Road, Aspull
Chicken Lane, 179 Firs Lane, Leigh
Fairfield Private Day Nursery, 72 St Helens Road, Leigh
First Steps Private Day Nursery, Kirkham Road, Leigh
Globe Inn, 94 High Street, Standish
Koi Japanese Cuisine, 2a Leigh Road, Leigh
Randles Corner Cafe, 272c Miles Lane, Appley Bridge
Ruby’s House, 465 Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Wigan & Leigh People First, 149a Lowton Road, Golborne
ONE
Ace Pizza, 51 Railway Road, Leigh
Ali Baba, 7 Railway Road, Leigh
Bryn Labour Club, 311 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Century City Fish & Chips Takeaway, 110-112 Shuttle Street, Tyldesley
Freddy’s Chicken & Pizza, Corner Lane, Leigh
Golden Fry, 181 Chapel Street, Leigh
Little Jaks Pantry, 148 Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Mings Express Chinese Takeaway, 72 High Street, Golborne
Muffin Man, 2 Gathurst Lane, Shevington
Orange Pizza, 158 Leigh Road, Leigh
ProCo.NW Ltd, 104 Prescott Street, Wigan
Rivazz8, The Gables, Stour Road, Tyldesley
The Galley, Private address
ZERO
Sunny House Chinese Takeaway, 123 Warrington Road, Leigh