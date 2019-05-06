Latest food hygiene ratings revealed

Health inspectors have dished out a bumper crop of top marks to Wigan’s eateries in the most recent round of food hygiene ratings.

Inspectors visited 122 food serving establishments across the borough in March, checking everything from food cleanliness to staff knowledge of health and safety routines. And more than half of the venues inspected were awarded ratings of ‘Very Good’ or ‘Good’.

Food hygiene ratings

The highest score of Five went to 55 businesses (45 per cent) while 21 received the second highest score of Four.

A further 22 eateries earned a “generally satisfactory” rating of Three, while 10 were deemed to require improvement with their scores of Two.

There were 13 establishments given a One rating, while Sunny House Chinese takeaway in Leigh was the sole recipient of a dreaded Zero.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two. Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2019:

FIVE

A & L Bakes, Private address

ACT Food Bank (Ashton Churches Together), Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Afternoon Tea at Edengarth, Private address

Alexandra Grange And Court, Howard Street, Pemberton

Arrangements by Alex, Private address

Bargain Booze t/a Star Supermarket, 132-134 Leigh Road, Leigh

Brewery Inn, 25 Brewery Lane, Leigh

Brunch, Warrington Road, Ince

Cakeo Willis, Private address

Community Cafe, Dorset Road, Atherton

Enterprise Brands Ltd, Appleton Street, Newtown

Fundamental Supplies Ltd, Bradley Hall Lane, Standish

Good Fortune, 235 Church Lane, Lowton

Halfway House, 419 Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Hare & Hounds, 1 Golborne Road, Lowton

Healthy Food Direct - HFD Wigan, Private address

Hilton Park, 162-164 Leigh Road, Leigh

Hollands Catering, Private address

Holy Family Out of School Club, Kendal Road, Worsley

Homeless Support Project, 19-23 Charles Street, Leigh

I Care, Rosebridge Way, Ince

Ince Rose Bridge Sports & Community Club, Pinfold Street, Ince

Lakeside Nursing Home, Chorley Road, Standish

Lavender and Honey Bakery, Private address

Leigh Sports Village Company, Sale Way

Mabel & Me, Private address

Manchester Road Cafe & Sandwich Bar, 416 Manchester Road, Leigh

MetroFresh Our Lady Immaculate Primary School, Downall Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

MetroFresh St Davids Ce J & I (Ncb), Copperas Lane, Haigh

Mr Spuds, St Helens Road, Leigh

Mumbai Kitchen, 109 Railway Road, Leigh

Munchie’s, 162 Holden Road, Leigh

N & T News, 4a Leigh Road, Leigh

Ninja Warrior UK Wigan, Stadium Way, Wigan

Orian Solutions Ltd at Leigh St Marys CE Primary School, Walmesley Road, Leigh

Orian Solutions Ltd at Westleigh Methodist Primary School, Westleigh Lane, Leigh

Pickup a Pizza, Private address

Quality Fayre, 7 Fleet Street, Wigan

R & K Catering NWOS Alliance Healthcare, Green Fold Way, Leigh

Rach’s Sticky Jam Pot, 137 Abbey Lane, Leigh

Rosebridge Court Care Home - HC-One, 191 Darby Lane, Hindley

Rowlies, 13 Hope Carr Road, Siddow Common

Spar, 240 Warrington Road, Wigan

Star Convenience, 59 Railway Road, Leigh

The Allotment, Private address

The Coven, Crawford Street, Wigan

The Food Hut, 290a St Helens Road, Leigh

The Little Green Platter Company, Private address

The Magical Cake Fairy, Mather Lane, Leigh

The Mount, 160 Orrell Road, Orrell

The Spinney, Everest Road, Atherton

Toscana Mediterranean Restaurant, 197 Atherton Road, Hindley

Westleigh Lodge Care Home - HC-One, Nel Pan Lane, Leigh

Wigan Subscription Bowling Green Ltd, Park Crescent West, Wigan

Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh Health Services, The Avenue, Leigh

FOUR

Bedford Methodist Church, Breaston Avenue, Leigh

Bee Shop, Private address

Bobbys Food and Wines, 30 Worsley Green, Wigan

Caterlink Hindley High School, Mornington Road, Hindley

Cornerhouse Cafe, 35 Market Street, Atherton

Fur Clemt Cafe Stubshaw Cross, Bolton Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Gidlow Convenience Store, 52-54 Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Gidlow Plaice, 427 Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Higher Fold Community Centre, Stirling Close, Leigh

Jigsaw Sandwich Bar, 121 Market Street, Atherton

Madinah Private Day Nursery, Plank Lane, Leigh

Mando’s Grill, 34 Warrington Road, Platt Bridge

Marie’s Takeaway Ltd, 180-182 Atherton Road, Hindley

Market Kitchen, 1 Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Orrell St James ARLFC, Bankes Avenue, Orrell

Powerbeck Gym, 217c Wigan Road, Leigh

Pumpkin Cafe Shop, Wallgate, Wigan

Rayan, 89 Belle Green Lane, Ince

St Michael & All Angels P.P.C (Church Hall), Shaw Street, Wigan

Tasty Hub, 69 Warwick Road, Atherton

The Bridge at Leigh (Leigh Caring Kitchen), 6 The Avenue, Leigh

THREE

Albion Ale House, 12 High Street, Standish

Barny’s Snack Bar, Bridge Street, Golborne

Boars Head @ Standish Ltd, Wigan Road, Standish

BP Marus Bridge, Warrington Road, Wigan

Coffee Break, Spinning Gate, Leigh

Costcutter (Food & Tipple Ltd), 408 Manchester Road, Astley

Crownings Afro Caribbean Food Store/Cafe, 77 Mesnes Street, Wigan

Earl Street Chippy, 32 Earl Street, Wigan

Franco’s Restaurant, 5 Rodney Street, Wigan

ISS Facility Services Education - Hawkley Hall High School, Carr Lane, Wigan

JK’s Kitchen, 77a Darlington Street East, Wigan

Lucky Star, 129 Chapel Street, Leigh

Maidens Butchers Ltd, 150 Market Street, Hindley

Mias Cafe and Sandwich Bar, 87 Manchester Road, Leigh

New Oriental, 45 Church Street, Orrell

Pit Pony Pub, 71 Low Bank Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Punch Bowl Hotel, 165 Market Street, Atherton

Sizzlers, 11 Leigh Road, Leigh

Stop Inn (Atherton) Ltd, 14 Market Place, Atherton

The Cabinet, 1 Church Street, Atherton

The Godfather, 13 Market Street, Hindley

The Lunch Box, 9 Silk Street, Leigh

TWO

Asha Indian Takeaway, 160 Holden Road, Leigh

Aspull Rugby Union Football Club, 2 Moorland Villas Woods Road, Aspull

Chicken Lane, 179 Firs Lane, Leigh

Fairfield Private Day Nursery, 72 St Helens Road, Leigh

First Steps Private Day Nursery, Kirkham Road, Leigh

Globe Inn, 94 High Street, Standish

Koi Japanese Cuisine, 2a Leigh Road, Leigh

Randles Corner Cafe, 272c Miles Lane, Appley Bridge

Ruby’s House, 465 Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Wigan & Leigh People First, 149a Lowton Road, Golborne

ONE

Ace Pizza, 51 Railway Road, Leigh

Ali Baba, 7 Railway Road, Leigh

Bryn Labour Club, 311 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Century City Fish & Chips Takeaway, 110-112 Shuttle Street, Tyldesley

Freddy’s Chicken & Pizza, Corner Lane, Leigh

Golden Fry, 181 Chapel Street, Leigh

Little Jaks Pantry, 148 Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Mings Express Chinese Takeaway, 72 High Street, Golborne

Muffin Man, 2 Gathurst Lane, Shevington

Orange Pizza, 158 Leigh Road, Leigh

ProCo.NW Ltd, 104 Prescott Street, Wigan

Rivazz8, The Gables, Stour Road, Tyldesley

The Galley, Private address

ZERO

Sunny House Chinese Takeaway, 123 Warrington Road, Leigh