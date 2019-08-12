Good Sports make the move to bigger borough premises

The first business has moved into state-of-the-art new facilities at a major enterprise site in the borough.

Mclaren Sports Homes, which specialises in race vans and motorhome conversions, has taken up residence in a unit at Moss Industrial Estate in Leigh.

The company, which is also from Leigh, has made the Rivington Court development at the St Helens Road site its new home.

The move marks the end of the second phase of building work on Rivington Court, which will eventually contain 13 units ranging from 2,738 to 11,952ft sq in size.

Part two of the construction project involved completing five units, with part three expected to begin in the autumn.

Mclaren Sports Homes moved onto the industrial estate in 2018 and was delighted to be able to shift swiftly to bigger premises due to its rapid growth.

The new premises are double the size and have three vehicle doors and twice the workshop space and there is now a customer reception.

Director Craig Lewis said: “Moss Industrial Estate was able to understand the needs of our growing business and find us a unit which would allow us to increase our efficiency and give us the opportunity to grow.”