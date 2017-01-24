Educating Rita at the Octagon Theatre, Bolton

It takes writing and acting of the highest calibre to sustain a play that has only two players.

But that is the double whammy we get here as David Birrell and Jessica Baglow take to Willy Russell’s script like ducks to water.

David is the tutor-cum frustrated poet Frank while Jessica is Rita, his Open University student-cum just frustrated in her bid to better herself. But while Rita has a thirst for knowledge, her tutor has a thirst for alcohol. So while she works free from her frustration, he sinks further into his.

The relationship makes for rivetting theatre, with Rita’s Liverpudlian wit a perfect foil to Frank’s sardonic tendencies, so congratulations are due to director Elizabeth Newman while set and lighting director Claran Bagnall must also take a bow for the excellent results of her efforts.

The play runs until February 11th and tickets are available on 01204-520661.