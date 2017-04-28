RECIPE: Cauliflower steaks with Gremolata crust

Who says vegetarian main courses can’t be delicious? Booths supermarket shares its cauliflower recipe which is the perfect alternative to a meat roast.

INGREDIENTS

For the Gremolata

25g coarse breadcrumbs

1/2 lemon, zest only

1 garlic clove, finely grated

1tbsp capers, chopped

1tbsp flat leaft parsley, chopped plus extra to garnish

For the Steaks

2 cauliflowers

1tbsp lemon rapeseed oil

For the Dressing

3tbsp capers

1/2 lemon, juice only

Pinch chilli flakes

2tbsp lemon rapeseed oil

1/2tsp salt

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C (fan)/400 degrees F/gas mark 6.

2. To make the Gremolata place all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix well to combine.

3. For the steaks, remove the outer leaves from the cauliflowers and trim around the stalks. Cut two steaks from the widest part of each cauliflower approximately two cm thick.

4. Heat one tablespoon of lemon rapeseed oil over a medium heat in a large non-stick frying pan. Fry the cauliflower steaks for three to four minutes on each side, you may need to do this in batches. Place the steaks on to a baking tray.

5. Mix all of the ingredients for the dressing in a bowl and spoon over the cauliflower steaks.

6. Bake in the pre-heated oven for five minutes. Remove the tray from the oven, scatter over the Gremolata mix and bake for a further five minutes.

7. Place on a serving platter and scatter with extra flat leaf parsley.

CHEF’S TIP

Use any leftover cauliflower florets to make a delicious cauliflower cheese or cut the florets into bitesize pieces, toss in the dressing and serve as a zingy salad