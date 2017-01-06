Young star Zoe to release new single

A young singer-songwriter from the borough hopes to continue her ascent through the music scene when her latest single is released this month.

Zoe Unsworth, who was shortlisted in the Unsigned Music Awards, will launch her second self-penned song Lies later in January.

The Leigh teenager, who is studying at St John Rigby College, has already released her first video to accompany the new single, which she described as a powerful ballad, on social media.

Zoe recorded the follow-up to her debut single Selfish Love at GPS Music in Bolton and decamped to a studio in Stockport for the performance-based video.

She said: “Lies is basically a break-up song but it’s about coming back from a relationship which is toxic and full of lies and building yourself back up again and realising your self worth.

“I’m really happy with how the video has turned.

“I was really nervous and didn’t know what it would look like because I’ve never done anything like that before, but it’s really good. It’s basically me singing and then there’s a dancer in it.”

Lies is set for a January release, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed, and Zoe says she will then turn her attention to recording a couple more songs she has written and getting together enough material for a full-length album near the end of 2017.

Zoe describes her music as being poppy with hints of blues and soul in it, saying artists such as Amy Winehouse and Lianne La Havas are among her biggest inspirations, though she says her lyrics are more influenced by singer-songwriters like Damien Rice and Guy Garvey from Elbow.

Zoe says she also wants to play more live gigs this year, having become a familiar face on the open-air stages at large public events such as Wigan’s Christmas lights switch-on and Wigan Pride.

She said: “I definitely want to play live more but I’m also just going to carry on writing. I’ve also got some co-writing lined up, although I’m not allowed to say too much about this at the moment, so there are big things to come, hopefully.”

Lies, by Zoe Unsworth, will be out later this month through Amazon, Spotify, iTunes and other outlets. The video is available now. For more information follow her on Twitter @zoeumusic.