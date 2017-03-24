Rockers Slydigs hope new EP will be a beast

One of the region’s most successful rock bands featuring a guitarist from the borough are asking fans a simple question with their new EP: How Animal Are You?

That’s the title four-piece Slydigs have chosen for its new mini-album showcasing songs written during an extraordinary rise from the hard graft of the local music scene to performing arena and stadium gigs.

The band, comprising Lowton guitarist Louis Menguy, singer and rhythm guitarist Dean Fairhurst, bassist Ben Breslin and drummer Peter Fleming, have enjoyed several tours opening for rock icons The Who, including an epic North American arena trek.

Louis’ roots in the borough are not the only link the band has with Wigan as Slydigs once again teamed up with well-known producer John Kettle at his studio in the borough to commit the new songs to disc.

The six tracks which make up How Animal Are You? showcase the sound which has made Slydigs such a hit with ordinary fans and rock superstars alike.

The band has a gritty, fiery sound and anthems about disillusionment with modern life and the desire to see real change in the world.

The group draw influences from some of the biggest names in guitar-based music, with The Clash, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and The Who all in the list of acts the musicians in Slydigs are inspired by.

Fans will get their first taste of the latest EP next month when the first single and title track is released, with the whole package hitting the shelves in May.

The EP follows last year’s Suburban Confinement, which was accompanied by a documentary about the band shown on British Airways.

The group will tour the UK in May and June before making appearances at massive European festivals Graspop in Belgium and Hellfest in France.

How Animal Are You? will be released as a single on April 7 and the whole EP of the same name coming out in May.

Tickets for the UK tour, which starts with a show at the Deaf Institute in Manchester, are expected to go on sale this week. To find out more visit www.slydigs.co.uk.