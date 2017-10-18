Toy review: Enchantimals

Sage Skunk and Caper are definitely my favourites! But is has to be Karina Koala and Dab for Flossie (7).

What a great time we are having with the latest hot toy to hit the market. Meet the Enchantimals.

Part girl, part animal, Sage, Karina, Felicity Fox and Flick, Bree Bunny and Twist, Patter Peacock and Flap and Lorna Lamb and Flag share an unbreakable bond of friendship and lead to lots of play for Flossie and I.

The Enchantimals are one with nature and the keepers of their forest home, where they use their skills and compassion to maintain balance, peace and harmony amongst all living things.

They are the cutest dolls will you see and have a nice touch , like a flower in their hair or a soft bit of furry texture.

Small enough for little ones to handle and let their imagination run wild!

Enchantimals – the cooliest doll animals around, £8.99, http://shop.mattel.com/shop

