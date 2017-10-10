Half-finished Doctor Who episode to be completed after 38 years

Doctor Who star Tom Baker is to reprise his role as the Time Lord after a near 36-year absence as a previously unfinished episode is to be released.

Shada was created in 1979 for the end of the show's 17th series before strike action at the BBC meant studio scenes were never completed and the episode was abandoned.

Tom Baker who plays Dr Who and Lalla Ward, who plays his assistant Romana

Almost four decades later it is to be released on BBC Worldwide as the original footage is combined with a brand new colour animation to complete the story.

Featuring newly-recorded voice overs from Baker as the Doctor and Lalla Ward as his companion, Romana, the animation will follow the original script.

It finds the Doctor in Cambridge working alongside Romana and retired Time Lord, Professor Chronotis, to defeat the evil alien Skagra who is attempting to steal the secrets to the prison planet, Shada.

Baker said: "Shada was one of my favourite Doctor Who stories.

"I have many fond memories of shooting the location scenes in Cambridge, and it was disappointing not to finish the story in studio. I'm so glad that BBC Worldwide have found a way to bring fans a complete visual version."

It follows the animation of lost 1966 Doctor Who story The Power Of The Daleks in November 2016.

:: Shada will be released as a digital download on Friday November 24 and on DVD and Bluray on Monday December 4.