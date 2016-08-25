We’ve teamed up with Nickelodeon to give you the chance to attend the first-ever UK SLIMEFEST in Blackpool on Saturday September 3rd.

Featuring performances from Alesha Dixon, Conor Maynard, Diversity, The Tide and appearances from Nickelodeon stars Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin, it’s set to be the slimiest music concert of the Summer.

Slimefest 2016

We’re giving away a VIP family prize package which includes:

4 x General Admission Switch On wristbands on Friday 2nd September 2016

4 x Tickets for the 11am SLIMEFEST concert on Saturday 3rd September 2016

4 x Wristbands for Blackpool Pleasure Beach for Saturday 3rd September 2016

2 x Exclusive official SLIMEFEST Hype® Bag (kids only)

1 x Apple iPad mini 2 7.9” 16gb

Or if you want to guarantee your ticket to the coolest kids’ event of the year, we have an exclusive 2for1 SLIMEFEST ticket offer for you. Just visit nick.co.uk/slimefest and enter FEST02 to get your exclusive 2for1 discount.

All you have to do to have the chance to win this fantastic prize is answer the following question:

Q: Which Britain’s Got Talent judge is performing at Nickelodeon’s SLIMEFEST?

Email your answer with Slimefest in the subject field, adding your name, address and daytime telephone number to competitions@lep.co.uk to arrive by midnight August 31st. Standard competition rules apply, entries merged across JP north west titles.

