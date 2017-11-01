Wolfpack up first for Leigh

Leigh Centurions will welcome Toronto Wolfpack to LSV for their first Championship game of 2018.

The Centurions, looking to bounce back to Super League at the first attempt, face the Championship newcomers who won promotion from League One last term in their first season.

The heavyweights meet at Bloomfield Road for the Summer Bash before Leigh fans get to book their first trip to the Wolfpack’s Lamport Stadium in June.

In the same month, fans will also be making the trip to Toulouse Olympique, meaning some may have to choose which game to attend if they can’t get time off work.

Leigh are first on the road at Barrow on Sunday, February 18, and wrap-up the regular season at home to Sheffield on July 29.

Fixtures:

Sunday, Feb 4, Toronto Wolfpack H, 3pm

Sunday, Feb 1, Batley Bulldogs H, 3pm

Sunday, Feb 18, Barrow Raiders A, 3pm

Sunday, Feb 25, Toulouse Olympique H, 3pm

Sunday, Mar 4, Featherstone Rovers, H 3pm

Sunday, Mar 11, Halifax RLFC, A, 3pm

Sunday, Mar 25, Dewsbury Rams, H, 3pm

Friday, Mar 30, Swinton Lions, A, 3pm

Monday, Apr 2, London Broncos H, 3pm

Sunday, Apr 8, Rochdale Hornets H, 3pm

Sunday, Apr 15’ Sheffield Eagles A, 3pm

Sunday, Apr 29, Barrow Raiders, H 3pm

Sunday, May 6, London Broncos A, 3pm

Sunday, May 20, Featherstone Rovers A, 3pm

Saturday, May 26, Toronto Wolfpack Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, 7.30pm

Sunday, Jun 10, Halifax RLFC, H 3pm

Saturday, Jun 16, Toulouse Olympique, A 3.30pm

Sunday, Jun 24, Dewsbury Rams, A, 3pm

Saturday, Jun 30, Toronto Wolfpack, A, 4.30pm

Sunday, Jul 8, Batley Bulldogs A, 3pm

Sunday, Jul 15, Rochdale Hornets A, 3pm

Sunday, Jul 22, Swinton Lions H, 3pm

Sunday, Jul 29, Sheffield Eagles H, 3pm