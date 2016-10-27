UK to stage 2021 World Cup

England have won the right to stage the 2021 World Cup, the Rugby League International Federation has announced.

The Rugby Football League got the nod ahead of the United States, largely on the back of playing numbers and heavy Government backing.

RLIF chief executive David Collier said: “England staged an outstanding World Cup in 2013 and have clearly outlined their vision for the 2021 World Cup as a world-class event eclipsing the attendances, reach and legacy of 2013.

“The bid details that the Rugby League World Cup will be the highlight of the international sporting calendar in England that year and RLIF looks forward to a great tournament.”