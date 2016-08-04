Bennett’s first game against France

England coach Wayne Bennett’s first game in charge will be against France on October 22.

The tie takes place in Avignon at the Parc des Sports.

Bennet said: “I can imagine that they were disappointed with how things went when we met them last year. When you play a side at their stadium and in front of their fans, then things can change.

“There’s a lot of pride on the line and an added pressure of doing your best for your country.

“This is my first opportunity to see the squad in action and I feel an away game is good preparation to see how everyone comes together in a new environment.

“The Four Nations is getting closer and I’m happy with how England’s plans are going so far.”

Four Nations schedule:

Friday October 28 (8.00pm): Australia v Scotland, KC Lightstream Stadium, Hull

Saturday October 29 (2.30pm): England v New Zealand, The John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

Saturday November 5 (5.30pm): England v Scotland, Ricoh Arena, Coventry

Saturday November 5 (8.00pm): New Zealand v Australia, Ricoh Arena, Coventry

Friday November 11 (8.00pm): New Zealand v Scotland, The Zebra Claims Stadium, Workington

Sunday November 13 (3.30pm): England v Australia, The Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London

Sunday November 20 (2.30pm): Final, Anfield, Liverpool.

