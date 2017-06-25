NRL ace Mortimer swaps Sharks for Leigh

Leigh have signed Cronulla playmaker Daniel Mortimer as they continue to strengthen their squad in a bid to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

The Centurions dropped to the foot of the Super League table after Thursday’s 36-10 defeat at Widnes and have since recruited two players from Australia.

Tonga international Samisoni Langi will link up with Leigh in time for their trip to Warrington on July 7 and now Mortimer has agreed a deal until the end of the 2019 season.

“Daniel is another proven quality NRL player with lots of experience at the highest level, including Grand Finals,” said Leigh owner Derek Beaumont.

“He is a running pivot with a great kicking game and can also run at nine so is a very versatile player.

“Again it is all money but it is not only about ensuring we maintain our Super League status, it is also about improving the squad for next year as I want this club to become more and more competitive so that over time we can win something.”

The 28-year-old made his debut for NRL champions Cronulla only last weekend and featured again on Sunday but the Sharks are happy for Mortimer to join Leigh immediately.

“I’m really looking forward to this next chapter in my career,” said Mortimer, who has also played for Parramatta, Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast.

“I have been following Leigh closely now for the past six weeks and I hope I can play a significant role for the club between now and season’s end.

“Playing overseas has always been an attraction and I am lucky that a great club like Leigh took the initiative to recruit me.

“It will be challenging but I’m always up for a challenge and hopefully we will do well in the weeks ahead.”