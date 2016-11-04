Race to the title was a family affair for LCM

This season’s battle to the Preston and District Motorcycle Club Steel Frame Championship came down to a one-team battle, and a one-family battle.

Martin Clare of LCM Racing took the title after the very last race of the season, from the clutches of the man about to become his son in law, all in his first season back from a year-long injury.

The lorry driver from Ashton in Makerfield has been battling it out for the title with team-mate James Leatham, who is engaged to Martin’s daughter Becky.

The 26-year-old from Golborne, who works as a HGV mechanic, had the steel-frame championship in his sights right up until the final race of the season, when trouble with his bike meant Martin was handed the title.

But the season was a success for LCM racing not just in the one competition.

Martin, as well as coming first in the steel-frame championship, managed third in the PDMCC pre-injection championship and fifth in the Aintree steel-frame championship, where he would probably have finished higher had it not been for a tyre blowout at 130mph in a championship points race.

The results wrap-up a year in which LCM Racing achieved their goals, and they will set new targets for 2017 in the off-season.

LCM thanked their sponsors: IDF Truck Parts, North West Hydraulics and TW Suspension Tech.

The team is always looking for new sponsors and anyone interested in supporting LCM should find them via Facebook by searching for LCM Racing.