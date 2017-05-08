Charity night in memory of local grappler Dom

Wrestlers will descend on Wigan for a night to remember in tribute to a popular grappler and in aid of a leading mental illness charity.

Grand Pro Wrestling will stage its annual night of bouts in Hindley to raise money for Mind and remember fighter Dom Travis who trained in the borough and sadly died in 2012.

Wigan-trained wrestler Dom Travis, who died in 2012

This year’s event at The Rose Club will be especially poignant as the grapple community will also gather to pay tribute to Kris Travis, who lost his battle with stomach cancer in 2016.

A Night to Remember has become a major event in Grand Pro Wrestling’s calendar and grapplers and fans alike are once again expected to flock to Hindley to help raise money for the promotion’s chosen charity and honour the two fallen fighters.

A Grand Pro Wrestling spokesman said: “This is dedicated to the memory of Dom Travis who died aged just 31. Dom was highly respected by fans and peers alike.

“In addition we will also be honouring the memory of Kris Travis, unrelated to Dom, who passed away due to stomach cancer in 2016.

“Proceeds from the event will be donated to Mind in Dom’s honour.

“Mind is very close to the hearts of wrestlers and staff for the outstanding work it does for people battling mental health issues. The 2016 event was a huge success and 2017 looks to be even bigger and better.”

Grand Pro Wrestling owner Johnnie Brannigan has pulled out all the stops to secure an all-star card for the big memorial night topped by Tyldesley’s Ashton Smith, who features in ITV’s reboot of its iconic World of Sport Wrestling programme.

He will take on Dylan Roberts in the main event, while Joey Hayes from Leigh and Alex Cyanide from Tyldesley also meeting in the ring.

The night will also see the latest instalment of the promotion’s women’s tournament, with St Helens wrestler Natalie Wild taking on Liverpool grappler Lizzy Styles, who is fresh from competing in Japan.

A Night to Remember in aid of Mind and in memory of Dom Travis and Kris Travis is being staged by Grand Pro Wrestling at The Rose Club in Hindley on Friday May 12.

Doors open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now at £8 or £28 for a family ticket, available online at www.grandprowrestling.co.uk/shop or from the ticket hotline 07703 312146.

Tickets on the door will be £9.50 per person or £29 for a family ticket. A donation from all ticket sales will be made to Mind.