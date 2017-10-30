Leigh to face Wolfpack at Summer Bash

Toronto Wolfpack face a tough challenge on their Summer Bash debut after they were paired with recently relegated Leigh.

The Canadian team will play in the Championship for the first time in 2018 after earning promotion in their inaugural season.

Toronto’s match with Leigh headlines the event, which will return to Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road for a fourth year over the spring bank holiday weekend.

Rugby Football League chief operating officer Ralph Rimmer said: “The Summer Bash is a great event which has grown year on year with a record crowd enjoying the weekend in 2017.

“In 2018 we can expect another fantastic weekend of first-class Championship action and all rugby league fans will look forward to six fantastic fixtures including a new exciting element with Toronto’s first appearance at the event.”

Fixtures for the Summer Bash:

Saturday, May 26

3pm - Barrow v Sheffield

5.15pm - Halifax v Featherstone

7.30pm - Toronto v Leigh

Sunday, May 27

1pm - Toulouse v London

3.15pm - Rochdale v Swinton

5.30pm - Batley v Dewsbury