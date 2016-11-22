Leigh to face Wigan for McIlorum’s testimonial

Leigh will host Wigan on January 22 as a testimonial game for their hooker Micky McIlorum.

Shaun Wane will send a first-team squad for the ‘battle of the borough’.

McIlorum, who missed most of last season through injury, said: “It’s very exciting to be soon starting my testimonial year and everyone tells me it will go by very quickly. Wigan and Leigh are big rivals and with Leigh coming up this year that will only serve to intensify the rivalry.

“Everything looks set fair for a great game with Wigan going into it on the back of winning the Super League grand final and Leigh having achieved promotion to Super League. It will be a great opportunity for the fans to get a first look at their sides for 2017 and see where they are at ahead of the season.

“I’m back in training and have a lot of hard work ahead of me but hopefully it will be my first game back.”

Leigh Centurions head coach Neil Jukes said: “This fixture in the past has produced some tough and close encounters and players don’t come much tougher than Micky.

“He is well respected throughout the game and especially at the Wigan club.”

Tickets will go on sale at the Leigh Sports Village Ticket Office at 9am on Wednesday November 23 priced £20 adults, £15 concession (18 to 21 and 65+), £9 for U18s and free for U5s. Season Ticket holders have until 5pm on Friday December 23 to claim their regular seats which will be reserved. After this any unsold reservations will go onto general sale.

Centurions owner Derek Beaumont added: “Wigan come to us as the Super League champions and we join as the new boys so it will add an extra bit of spice to the occasion and be a bench mark for where we are at. Jukesy intends to field what he believes to be his best side at that time and everyone knows Waney is a born winner, competitive in everything he does, so I have no doubt he will send a strong side to match us and also out of respect for Micky’s testimonial game.”

The Arthur Thomas Memorial Trophy will be presented to the Leigh Centurions man of the match chosen by his family.