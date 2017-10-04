Leigh hand permanent deal to Crooks

Leigh Centurions have signed Castleford Tigers centre Ben Crooks for a five figure transfer fee on a two year contract until the end of November 2019.

The 24-year-old, scored six tries in 23 games for the Centurions in 2017 on a season long loan from the Tigers.

He made his Leigh debut at Castleford in the opening game of the season.

Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said: “Ben is a great bloke to have around your club and has really bought into the place. He has been a solid performer for us all year and will only get better as time goes on. His commitment to return from injury early to take part in the last few games speaks volumes for him.

“The fact he was prepared to commit to the club in either competition is another clear demonstration that the club is driving forward and our relegation is a minor setback. It has been a real pleasure having Ben at the club and I look forward to seeing him back in a Leigh shirt next year.”

Crooks said: “While clouded by defeat in the Million Pound Game, I have thoroughly enjoyed the on and off field experience here at the Centurions.

“The longer term ambitions of the Club, under owner Derek Beaumont, are clearly stated and evident in current team recruitment for an immediate return to Super League.”