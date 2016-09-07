Centurions forward Barlow banned for four years

Leigh forward Sam Barlow has been banned for four years for obstructing a UK Anti-Doping control officer during an out-of-competition test attempt

The 28-year-old prop, who played for Scotland in the 2013 World Cup, is said to have intentionally disrupted the drug-testing process when a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) official visited his home in July 2015.

An independent national anti-doping panel found Barlow guilty of “tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control” and, although the player contested the decision, it was upheld on appeal.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said: “The outcome of this case sends a clear message that we will not tolerate obstructive or threatening behaviour towards any of our personnel.

“Whilst incidents such as this are rare, the obstruction of the doping control process in any way is, and will be, taken very seriously.

“Our role is to deter and detect those who cheat the system and protect everyone’s right to clean and honest sport.

“We cannot do this on our own and we ask all athletes, support staff and even family members to work with us to support the testing process so we can continue to protect the very essence of sport - fair play.”

Barlow, who has also played for Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone and home-town club Halifax, is banned from all sport from November 23, 2015, until midnight on November 22, 2019.

He was also subject to criminal proceedings relating to the test attempt and in May pleaded guilty to common assault at Bradford Crown Court.

