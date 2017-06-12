Kiwi international to join Centurions

Leigh have pulled off a major coup by signing New Zealand international Bryson Goodwin.

The Souths back will join the club at the end of the current campaign on a two-year contract.

Centurions coach Neil Jukes said: “I have followed Bryson’s career over past years and he has been one of the most consistent performers for his team. He has shown that again this year and as he can play fullback, centre or wing he also has great versatility.

“Those are areas where we need to add quality and Bryson reinforced his reputation when he had a very strong game against Brisbane Broncos and their form centre James Roberts in particular.

“Bryson brings a wealth of experience, hardness and consistency and I look forward to welcoming him and his family to Leigh Centurions.

“When I spoke to Bryson over the ‘phone I could immediately tell that he has the appetite to achieve things over here and he is a good fit for us, just as we are for him.”

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont, who is close to making another signing, only planned to reveal the signing at the end of the season.

He said: “We intended keeping next year’s signings under wraps until the end of season out of respect to the clubs they currently represent but unfortunately this one broke over there and has led to us confirming it early. I look forward to seeing Bryson in a Leigh shirt next year!”

He added: “It was always going to be difficult this year and it is a case of building the club by adding quality each year at every opportunity so that we can keep progressing. As you add quality it makes it easier to attract more quality and as your position in the table improves that also makes it easier to attract quality.

“Me, Neil and the rest of the coaching team have been scouring and meeting agents for weeks now and have completed another signing for next year and one for this which is imminent with another for this year being considered and very close.”

Goodwin added: “I am really looking forward to joining Leigh Centurions and competing in the Super League Competition next season. The club is on the way up and I look forward to being part of their journey.

“I have a close friend already playing with the club, Mitch Brown, and he only has positive things to say about the Club.”