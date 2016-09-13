Higham takes player-of-the-year award

Leigh captain Micky Higham has been crowned Kingstone Press Championship player of the year, 48 hours after leading his home-town club back into Super League.

The 35-year-old former St Helens, Wigan and Warrington hooker, who led the Centurions to a successful defence of the league leaders’ trophy and to five wins out of five so far in the Qualifiers Super 8s to gain automatic promotion, beat Featherstone centre Misi Taulapapa and Batley scrum-half Dominic Brambani to the coveted award,

Higham received his award at the Championship and League 1 awards dinner in Leeds, where Batley’s John Kear was named coach of the year after guiding the Bulldogs to a third-place finish in his final season at the club.

Kear, who is re-joining Wakefield in 2017, won a vote by his fellow coaches, beating off stiff competition from Neil Jukes (Leigh) and Andrew Henderson (London Broncos).

London Broncos hooker James Cunningham was named young player of the year while Toulouse scooped the League 1 awards, with Johnathon Ford named player of the year and Sylvain Houles coach of the year.