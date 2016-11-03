Hampshire switch confirmed

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of Warriors utility Ryan Hampshire.

The 21-year-old had been on the Centurions’ radar for weeks, and as expected, Hampshire has signed for the LSV club after spending last season on loan at Castleford Tigers.

Ryan will get his opportunity in the off season to stake his claim and he will push a lot of other players for a back-line spot Neil Jukes

Hampshire made his Warriors debut in the double-winning 2013 campaign, but moved on loan to the Tigers last term in search of more first team rugby, and Leigh coach Neil Jukes can see him challenging for a regular spot in his side.

He said: “Ryan wants to challenge for a first-team spot and can play halfback, fullback or wing and do a good job in all departments. First and foremost his aim is to claim a place in the starting 17 in one of those spots.

“I remember him coming off the bench against us in a pre season friendly at LSV and he made an impact straight away. He has energy, sharpness and an eye for an opportunity and he will bring freshness to our squad. We have added some youth lately and Ryan’s signing enhances that energy in the squad. He is spoken of very highly and having come through the Wigan system has had a great grounding in the game.”

Hampshire scored eight tries in Tigers’ colours last term, including one against his parent club in a 36-22 win last August.

And his versatility will be an important asset according to Jukes.

He added: “Ryan will get his opportunity in the off season to stake his claim and he will push a lot of other players for a back-line spot. We know that next season will be a tough one and we need strength in depth in every position. From a coach’s perspective the fact that he offers such versatility is an added bonus.

“I’d like to thank Kris Radlinski and Andy Clarke for their assistance in Ryan making this transition to Leigh while he was still contracted to Wigan and all the coaching staff will look forward to working with him.”