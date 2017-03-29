Foster joins Broncos on loan

Leigh Centurions utility Lewis Foster has joined Kingstone Press Championship club London Broncos on one month’s loan.

The 23-year-old hooker or halfback has already played in the Championship this season for Sheffield Eagles and in Championship One for Whitehaven, both on dual registration.

Broncos head coach Andrew Henderson approached the Centurions for Foster’s services to help bolster his squad at a crucial stage of the season.

Leigh Centurions Head Coach Neil Jukes said: “This is a good move for Lewis. It will test him at a top flight Championship club and gives him a good opportunity to play and train in a good, full-time environment.

“It’s a good opportunity for Lewis to catapult his own brand out there and show what he can do at that level.

“Unfortunately we haven’t had the chance to give him game-time this season and as with all our players we shall be monitoring his performances with the Broncos.

“Hopefully he will get plenty of opportunities and with Hendo being a nine in his playing days it will give him a different slant on things. Being away from home will be good for him and it’s now up to Lewis to show what he can do.”

Foster came up through the St Helens ranks and made his Centurions debut against Doncaster in May 2014 after impressing in the Reserves side. He has played 10 times for Leigh, scoring his first try in the Qualifiers against Batley Bulldogs in 2016. Last season he furthered his experience with seven games on loan to Oldham, scoring one try.