Kaiyne is able to join Swindon

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the sale of forward Kaiyne Woolery to League Two outfit Swindon for a fee in the region of £350,000.
The 22-year-old only joined Latics last summer from Bolton for around £100,000.
But he struggled to make any sort of impression at the DW, appearing only once as a substitute against Derby in December.
Woolery spent the second half of last season on loan at Forest Green, helping them win promotion to League Two via the National League play-offs.
Almost Done!
Registering with Leigh Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.