Flores signs new deal with Latics

Midfielder Jordan Flores has signed a new two-year deal with Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old, who came through the ranks with his hometown club, spent the second half of last term on loan at Blackpool, with whom he won promotion to League One via the play-offs.

His contract at Wigan was up this summer, but he has committed his future for a further two years and can’t wait for the new season to get going.

“I’m buzzing,” admitted Aspull-born Flores.

“I am going into what is my sixth season now and every year I feel like I have made progress.

“Last season that meant going out on loan and getting game time, but this season I will hopefully break into the team.

“I support this club, I love this club and I have always wanted to play here.”

Manager Paul Cook added: “Jordan’s a good young player with a fine left foot.

“He has come through the club’s youth system and it’s important we continue producing our own players.

“He gained great experience last season, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”