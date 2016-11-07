Crooks joins Centurions on loan

Leigh Centurions have signed Castleford Tigers centre Ben Crooks on a year-long loan.

The 23-year-old will link-up with Neil Jukes’ squad for pre-season training, and has no restrictions in his deal, enabling him to face his parent club next season.

The coaching staff identified Ben as a perfect fit for our mode Neil Jukes

Crooks scored six tries and kicked one goal in 28 appearances for the Tigers as they finished fifth in Super League in 2016 and is contracted until November 2018.

Leigh Centurions head coach Neil Jukes said: “I am delighted to secure Ben’s services for the forthcoming season. He is a young, talented and athletic player with his best years ahead of him and has already packed a great deal into his career.

“The coaching staff identified Ben as a perfect fit for our model and when Castleford gave us permission to speak to him we outlined the challenges we face and the ambitions we have for our club and how we saw his role.

“Ben was persuaded to join us and the very fact that a player of his ability feels he can achieve his ambitions at Leigh Centurions is testament to the way our club has developed over the past year.”