Leigh Centurions have confirmed the date and kick off time of their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup round five fixture with Hull Kingston Rovers.

The last time these two sides met was in the Super 8’s Qualifiers of September 2016, when the Centurions were 25-18 victors at New Craven Park.

The fixture will take place on Saturday, April 22 at Leigh Sports Village, with a 3pm kick off, and tickets are now on sale.