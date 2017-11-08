Centurions reveal new home kit

Leigh Centurions have revealed their new home playing kit as they prepare for the 2018 Championship campaign.

The club has teamed up with Kukri as the countdown to the new season began in earnest today with the players reporting back for pre-season training.

Leigh Centurions Commercial Director Jason Huyton said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Kukri and equally delighted with the design of our home and away kits, the latter which will be revealed in the New Year at a launch with the new players who will not be present at the initial launch.

“The home kit features the Club’s traditional Cherry and White hoops in a modern design and is sure to be very popular with our valued supporters.”

The Leigh Centurions home shirt features our principal shirt sponsor CAL Sameday: (www.calsameday.co.uk) on the front and emblazoned with the other valued sponsors on the shirt and shorts.

Cal Sameday Managing Director Mark Johnson is a local man and a lifelong Leigh Centurions supporter who is immensely proud in seeing his thriving company enjoying and maintaining a strong on-going bond with the Centurions.

Mark said: “My family have always supported the club and we are delighted to have and to be enjoying this strong association through sponsorship and corporate support of the club. To now see the Cal Sameday logo fronting both the home and the away kit this season is pleasing and special and it will further help raise our profile.

“Supporting the club however at this time is so important to us. The involvement has helped us but helping the club and fellow supporters is what matters most to us.

“We came on board last season and increased our corporate involvement with the club in Super League and certainly enjoyed the association.

“It is now vital for our working partnership to continue and become even stronger.

“We enjoy working with the club and are determined to do all we can in helping make sure this is a very successful season. The challenge is out there and people can see that we as a company are yet again right behind the coaching staff, the players and the board.”