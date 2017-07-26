Centurions’ Qualifiers fixtures confirmed

Leigh will being their Qualifiers campaign at home to Featherstone Rovers.

Centurions, looking to secure their Super League survival, enjoyed a successful Qualifiers campaign last season when they won promotion back to the top flight.

But this season they must do it again to preserve their status, and open against the Rovers who finished fourth in this season’s Championship.

Championship leaders Hull KR then visit the Sports VIllage the following week before Leigh face a trip to Perpignan to face Catalans on August 19.

Leigh Qualifiers fixtures:

Saturday, August 5, Featherstone H, 3.15pm

Saturday, August 12, Hull KR H, 3.15pm

Saturday, August 19, Catalans A, 6.15pm

Sunday, September 3, Widnes H, 3pm

Saturday, September 9, Warrington A, 3pm

Friday, September 15, Halifax H, 8pm

Friday, September 22, London A, 8pm